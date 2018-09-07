A 907-page investigative file released Wednesday by Colorado Springs police on the events leading up to the shooting death of El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was missing a statement from a key witness: officer Marcus Yanez.
Yanez was among the Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement task force members who descended on suspected car thief Manuel Zetina on Feb. 5. and was involved in the subsequent shootout in which Zetina shot and killed El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, partially paralyzed a civilian and wounded three other officers, including Yanez, who was shot in the groin.
Yanez returned fire, striking Zetina once in the back, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office summary, released in August.
Statements from Yanez’s eight other task force teammates, along with accounts from witnesses and friends and family of Zetina, were included in the report.
When asked why Yanez’s statement on the shooting was not included in the investigative file police spokesman Lt. Howard Black forwarded an email explanation from an unnamed person in the Police Department.
The email said that Yanez was interviewed by an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy — a “Detective Riley,” according to one note in the police investigative report. His statement, the email said, would need to be requested from the Sheriff’s Office.
In releasing Yanez’s statement Friday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby confirmed that, although the Police Department was the lead investigative agency, any interviews conducted by sheriff’s deputies “are technically our custody, so CSPD doesn’t have the ability to release them to the public.”
She stressed that the DA’s Office had all of the reports from both agencies when ruling the shooting was justified.
“We’ve never had a case of this scope before,” Kirby said in explaining the error. “This is something we will coordinate better in the future.”
Only Yanez’s statement was released Friday, but Kirby said there are other reports pertaining to the shooting investigation which will be released early next week. Those reports were being redacted to remove information protected by privacy laws or pertaining to law enforcement safety or tactics.
“There’s not a whole lot of them, but we do need to get them out,” Kirby said. “This was not done with the intent of withholding anything.”
Yanez’s statement was consistent with the others provided by police, but also provided the following :
• While many officers noted Zetina was wearing clothing displaying the number 13, Yanez connected the number to gang paraphernalia, saying Zetina wearing the number “stood out as someone who was not afraid to show what he was.”
• While Yanez and his partner, Deputy Stephanie Criss, were pulling into the parking lot of Murray Hill Apartments to prepare for a “takedown,” he said Zetina looked at them briefly. Then, as Yanez was exiting the vehicle, and as Flick was walking directly toward Zetina, he said Zetina moved his arm, which he interpreted as a “tell tale for drawing a gun.”
• Yanez recalls seeing Flick “wrestling” with Zetina on the ground when three gunshots went off.
• Yanez was assigned to the Police Department’s property crimes and auto theft unit and was responsible for producing the list of stolen vehicles that the task force uses while on patrol.
• Yanez said he’d been on the BATTLE team for six months and had done every operation with the team, which he said had “worked together for a while.”
