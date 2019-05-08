The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction about the vandalism of a SMART Trailer.
The trailer was set up near Highway 83 and Northgate Boulevard and was part of the county's Targeted Traffic Enforcement initiative. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday.
Damage included two slashed tires, broken tail lights, a destroyed radar gun, damaged door locking mechanisms, a missing license plate, a tempered glass window shattered and a severed hitch cable.
The Sheriff's Office believes that the vandal attempted to pry open the trailer's door, but wasn't able to access the mainframe.
Damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.
The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information to call the Tip Line at 719-520-6666.