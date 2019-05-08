The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction about the vandalism of a SMART Trailer. 

The trailer was set up near Highway 83 and Northgate Boulevard and was part of the county's Targeted Traffic Enforcement initiative. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday. 

Damage included two slashed tires, broken tail lights, a destroyed radar gun, damaged door locking mechanisms, a missing license plate, a tempered glass window shattered and a severed hitch cable. 

Mom heartbroken after items stolen from memorial of murdered Colorado Springs teens

The Sheriff's Office believes that the vandal attempted to pry open the trailer's door, but wasn't able to access the mainframe.

Damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information to call the Tip Line at 719-520-6666. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments