Over 500 pounds of processed marijuana was seized from a home in eastern El Paso County Thursday.
It was the largest seizure of refined marijuana so far this year, according to a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
While conducting a "knock and talk," deputies contacted a man in the 3800 block of Sengbeil Road. Deputies say he allowed a search of the greenhouse, where 536 pounds of processed marijuana and 250 plants were discovered.
The suspect, who was not identified, also had invalid paperwork, according to the release.