Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman seen breaking into a car in eastern El Paso County to steal and later use a debit card.
The Sheriff's Office said the woman entered an unlocked vehicle in the 6300 block of Zermatt Drive about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and stole a wallet. Two purchases were later made on the debit card at a Kum & Go.
The woman was caught on camera wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blank pants and white shoes. She has a thin build and dark hair with side-swept bangs and was driving a purple or dark blue sedan.
Those with information on the identity of the woman or her whereabouts are asked to contact Deputy Jennifer Knutson via email JenniferKnutson@elpasoco.com or by calling the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 390-5555.