Three men have tried to buy more than $2,900 worth of goods since stealing a wallet in late June, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.
The wallet, which contained debit, credit and gift cards, was stolen from a car June 25 in the 6400 block of Dancing Moon Way, the Sheriff's Office said.
Later that day, the thieves tried to use the victim's credit card three times at the Walmart at 6310 S. U.S. 85/87 in Security-Widefield to buy $700 in Visa prepaid cards and another $2,200 on unknown items.
Two of the suspects have a beard, and one has a goatee. Anyone with information on them is asked to contact Deputy Canyon Parcell at CanyonParcell@elpasoco.com.