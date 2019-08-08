The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it expects to finish its investigation into the fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect by Colorado Springs police by the end of next week.
The findings would be turned over to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which will issue a determination whether the shooting was justified and if any officers involved will face criminal charges. There is no timetable for when the determination will be made.
De’Von Bailey, 19, was shot and killed Saturday evening while fleeing from officers who had been questioning him on the street near Adams Elementary School in the K-land neighborhood southeast of Memorial Park.
According to police, Bailey reached for a weapon in the waistband of his shorts and was shot by at least one officer. Several witnesses, however, have said they did not see Bailey with a gun before he was shot in the back while trying to escape.
Surveillance video from a nearby apartment building shows Bailey running, then falling to the ground while pursued by two police officers with their guns drawn.
Police have said the officers were wearing body cameras, but authorities have declined to release the video from them.
Protesters have leveled claims of police brutality in the killing of the black teenager, who was facing charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust at the time of his death.