Three men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an employee and robbing a Falcon Walmart on Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the reported robbery at the Falcon Walmart, 11550 Meridian Market View, about 8:40 p.m. Monday and were told that three men "assaulted an employee while stealing 23 iPhones valued at approximately $23,000," a Sheriff's Office news release read.
Deputies apprehended the men in the 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said.
Arrested were Fassika Kelem, 20; Edmon Wolday, 18, and Daniel Teferi, 29.
Kelem and Wolday were being held in the El Paso County jail on $10,000 bonds. Teferi bonded out of jail Tuesday, Sosa said.