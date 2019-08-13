Three men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an employee and robbing a Falcon Walmart on Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the reported robbery at the Falcon Walmart, 11550 Meridian Market View, about 8:40 p.m. Monday and were told that three men "assaulted an employee while stealing 23 iPhones valued at approximately $23,000," a Sheriff's Office news release read.

Deputies apprehended the men in the 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said.

Wounded man seeks help at Colorado Springs homeless shelter

Arrested were Fassika Kelem, 20; Edmon Wolday, 18, and Daniel Teferi, 29. 

Kelem and Wolday were being held in the El Paso County jail on $10,000 bonds. Teferi bonded out of jail Tuesday, Sosa said.

Police: Colorado Springs ID theft case could have at least 123 victims
Two men arrested in Colorado Springs on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments