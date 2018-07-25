A wreck Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 24 east of Falcon killed Dorothy and Kenneth Wuerfele of Peyton, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Three others were hospitalized after the three-vehicle crash between Elbert and Stapleton roads. El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Quinlan Linebaugh, 29, was driving westbound in his patrol car when he tried to pass two vehicles in font of him shortly before 1:30 p.m., the State Patrol said.
He passed a vehicle uninvolved in the crash, then passed the Wuerfele’s 2008 Lincoln pickup before colliding with an eastbound dump truck.
The dump truck then hit the Wuerfele’s pickup, and the impact led the vehicles off the road, where Kenneth, 75, died. Dorothy, 71, died shortly after being transported to a hospital.
The driver and passenger of the dump truck, James Stutsman, 64, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said. Linebaugh and a passenger in the dump truck, Eleazar Velazquez, 30, were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Linebaugh has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Sheriff Bill Elder said in an emailed statement. He's worked at the sheriff's office since 2012 and is a school resource officer. He works on patrol when school is not in session.
He worked the 10-hour swing shift from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., said sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
Two other deputies are on paid administrative leave following a shooting Sunday in which one of the deputies was injured and a resident was shot and killed.
Deputy Jeremy Juhl was placed on "routine" paid leave following a "slight" injury in the shooting, as was Deputy Chad Wheat, "due to his involvement in the incident," sheriff spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said. The victim in the shooting has not been identified.
The crash is still under investigation, and alcohol and drug use are not considered contributing factors to the crash at this time, the State Patrol said. Linebaugh and the Wuerfeles were wearing seat belts, but Stutsman and Velazquez weren't.
U.S. 24 was closed for hours in both directions.
The Gazette's Kaitlin Durbin contributed to this report.