Human remains found in Florida were tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old boy who was last seen in El Paso County nearly two months ago, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.
The remains were found by the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office, which called the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on March 18, according to a new release. An autopsy was performed by District One Medical Examiner, who tentatively identified the remains, the sheriff's office said.
The discovery comes nearly three weeks after authorities arrested Gannon's stepmother, Letecia Stauch on suspicion of first-degree murder in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Her March 2 arrest marked a turning point in the five-week search for Gannon, pivoting from a missing persons case to a murder prosecution.
Authorities declined to say how they connected Letecia Stauch to the boy's apparent death and her arrest affidavit was sealed. But lead prosecutor Michael Allen said "tons" of video footage, obtained from cellphone and other sources, as well as more than 1,000 pages of law enforcement reports and at least 107 search warrants have been generated thus far.
Since the material has not been made available to the defense, the judge set an April 13 review hearing at which he will address the next steps in the case. The judge could decide then whether any of the investigative materials will be made available under the state's open record's laws or if they will remain sealed.
A gag order is also in effect, limiting pretrial statement in the case.
Letecia Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he had gone to visit a friend. He was initially considered a runaway, but three days later, sheriff’s deputies reclassified him as missing and endangered.
After a five-week search that ended with murder accusations, the boy’s stepmother repeatedly denied wrongdoing, saying she had been unfairly treated as a suspect by sheriff’s deputies. After she was arrested in South Carolina, she waived her right to fight extradition and was taken to the El Paso County jail, where she remains held without bond.
Authorities are asking anyone who saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida, between Feb. 3-5, to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.