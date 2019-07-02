The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects that ran from deputies on the 900 block of Meadowbrook Parkway near Peterson Air Force Base.
The suspects were driving a stolen pickup truck and ran from the vehicle when deputies arrived.
They were seen on security cameras at a Circle K convenience store nearby.
One suspect is a white male with blond hair and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black Ford hat, white shirt and jeans. The other suspect is a white male with dark hair and stubble facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black PBR shirt, gold necklace, jeans and tan boots.
Both are believed to be approximately 30-years-old.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone who knows the suspects or anything about where they might be to call 719-390-5555.
Can you help us identify these motor vehicle theft suspects? https://t.co/bziNMd2U6f pic.twitter.com/BqA4251XGD— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 2, 2019