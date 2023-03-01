The El Paso County Sheriff's Office provided an update in the ongoing investigation into a Feb. 5 shooting that left two juveniles dead and three others injured in a neighborhood northeast of Colorado Springs.

A news release Wednesday said persons of interest have been identified in the case. No other information about the suspects was made available, except that the suspects and the victims are believed to know each other, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The absence of information provided to the public does not mean the investigation has slowed down. We want to assure you there is no known continuing threat to the public from this incident," the Sheriff's Office wrote.

Bullets rained down on a house in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the subdivision north of Falcon shortly before 1 a.m. on Feb. 5, striking five people. Two juveniles died of their injuries after being taken to the hospital. Three others sustained injuries of varying severity, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Deborah Mynatt.

Initial reports linked the shooting to a Feb. 4 carjacking near Potter Drive on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous apparent bullet holes were visible on the façade of a residence last month where sheriff’s deputies cordoned off more than a block as investigators collected evidence on Feb. 5. Two vehicles with front-end damage were also parked at the scene that day, one with possible bullet holes in its cracked windshield.

The residence where the victims were shot may have been a short-term rental property, according to neighbor accounts and online data that linked the address to an apparent online rental profile.

Members of the community who may have information regarding the shooting are asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777.