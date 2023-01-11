Heavy law enforcement activity is reported in the 600 block of Rowe Lane in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County on Wednesday.
Anyone within a quarter mile is asked to stay inside, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted in its shelter in place order, around 12:40 p.m.
"Anyone else STAY AWAY. Webster Elem School nearby is on Secure Perimeter. MEDIA: Staging info to come," the sheriff's office tweeted.
SHELTER IN PLACE! Heavy LE activity in the 600 block of Rowe Lane (unincorporated EPC in Security/Widefield). Anyone w/in a quarter mile STAY INSIDE; Anyone else STAY AWAY. Webster Elem School nearby is on Secure Perimeter. MEDIA: Staging info to come. pic.twitter.com/hL4kvZXnhX— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 11, 2023
Closer to 1 p.m. the Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shelter in place order was in regards to the office's Tactical Support Group executing arrest and search warrants at a home in the 600 block of Rowe Lane as part of an ongoing investigation.
As of a 1:50 p.m. update, the Sheriff's Department says that Webster Elementary and Mesa Ridge High School remain on secure perimeter status.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.