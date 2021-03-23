cop lights.jpg

Colorado Springs police issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning for a neighborhood near the Chapel Hills Mall after a man ran from an alleged incident of domestic violence, law enforcement said.

Officers issued the the shelter-in-place order between 7:21 a.m. and 7:53 a.m. for the 2800 block of Fuller Road after a man hit a woman in the head and retreated from a residence in the 7500 block of Banner Court, police said.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted after police arrested 45-year-old Christopher Correll on suspicion of assault and outstanding domestic violence warrants after police found a woman bleeding from two lacerations at the Banner Court residence, officers said.

Police tracking dogs found Correll hiding under a truck near the intersection of Shrider Road and North Union Boulevard.

Police say he got out from under the truck and came toward officers aggressively, police said, so a dog was deployed to corner him, police said.

Correll was booked into the El Paso County jail after being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Officers said there was no threat to the public and the shelter-in-place order was issued out of an "abundance of caution."

History of mass shootings in Colorado
Peak Vista President and CEO Pam McManus to retire
After months of deliberation, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 board votes to remove Indian mascot

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments