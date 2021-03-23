Colorado Springs police issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning for a neighborhood near the Chapel Hills Mall after a man ran from an alleged incident of domestic violence, law enforcement said.
Officers issued the the shelter-in-place order between 7:21 a.m. and 7:53 a.m. for the 2800 block of Fuller Road after a man hit a woman in the head and retreated from a residence in the 7500 block of Banner Court, police said.
The shelter-in-place order was lifted after police arrested 45-year-old Christopher Correll on suspicion of assault and outstanding domestic violence warrants after police found a woman bleeding from two lacerations at the Banner Court residence, officers said.
Police tracking dogs found Correll hiding under a truck near the intersection of Shrider Road and North Union Boulevard.
Police say he got out from under the truck and came toward officers aggressively, police said, so a dog was deployed to corner him, police said.
Correll was booked into the El Paso County jail after being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, police said.
Officers said there was no threat to the public and the shelter-in-place order was issued out of an "abundance of caution."