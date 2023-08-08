A man wielding a sledgehammer forced his way into a home in east Colorado Springs prompting a shelter in place order Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 7:16 a.m. officers received reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 100 block of Farragut Avenue, just a couple blocks from Memoria Park.

According to officials, the suspect, identified as Randy Holliday forced his way into the home with a sledgehammer.

“When officers arrived, Mr. Holliday barricaded himself in a different portion of the home and refused to surrender,” A Lieutenant with CSPD said.

Just after 9 a.m., officials asked resident within a few-block radius to stay in their homes amidst the standoff with law enforcement. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just 30-minutes later after police convinced the suspect to peacefully surrender.

According to officials, Holliday was taken into custody without further incident, and is facing charges of burglary. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for an unrelated injury.

This article will be updated after more information is received.

