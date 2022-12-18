A shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood has been lifted after an armed suspect was taken into custody.
Police say the man shot at officers before he was arrested.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Willamette and Institute near downtown for reports of gunshots. Police say the suspect opened fire at officers and then went inside a home.
The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody but has not yet been publicly identified by police.