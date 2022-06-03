A shelter-in-place order was lifted Thursday night for an area south of downtown Colorado Springs after a man allegedly shot at a security guard in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended by police.

Police said the security guard approached an adult male who had entered a local business "rambling" around 8 p.m. The suspect and the security guard allegedly became engaged in a physical altercation, during which time the suspect reportedly stole the security guard's gun and ran.

The security guard pursued the fleeing suspect, who police said fired the gun at the guard. The security guard was uninjured.

The following alert went out just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday:

"This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 06-02-2022. There is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area of S Cascade Ave/E St. Elmo Ave. "You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate."

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 9 p.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Police continued their search in the area using the K-9 unit, but the suspect has not been located or identified.

CSPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.