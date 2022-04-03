Residents living in the area near the 1020 block of Maxwell Street in Security were asked to shelter in place while El Paso County sheriff’s deputies searched for a shooting suspect Sunday morning.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said this was not connected to the two shootings in southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The male shooting suspect in the 1020 block of Maxwell Street of the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood was described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. The shelter in place notification was lifted around 9:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Officed tweeted.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting suspect was wearing a brown baseball cap, brown vest, blue shirt and blue jeans while barefoot and carrying an AK-style rifle.

The shelter-in-place public safety request for citizens in the Stratmoor Valley area has been lifted. There is no longer a public safety threat. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/poPF4c40r1 pic.twitter.com/6lzGZBzNJO — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2022

Shooting suspect in the 1020 block of Maxwell Street (Stratmoor Valley) is a white male, who is 5’9”- 5’10” and 160 pounds.Wearing brown baseball cap, brown vest, blue shirt, blue jeans, barefoot, carrying an AK style rifle. If seen call 719-390-5555. https://t.co/kOKD2G3f8y — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2022

The Sheriff's Office tweeted that a tactical support group was in the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood.