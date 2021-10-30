A shelter-in-place has been lifted for the area of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road near Gleneagle, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced via Twitter Saturday.
The order was initiated just after 1 p.m. and lifted a little over an hour later.
The initial sheriff's office announcement said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and the shelter-in-place was in effect for a 2-mile radius.
"Stay inside, lock your doors, stay away from exterior walls," the tweet said. "We also ask anyone operating drones in the area to please stop."