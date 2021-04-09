A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after a law enforcement officer fired at least one shot during an operation conducted by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Friday afternoon.
According to police, ATF agents were attempting to contact a wanted person when an agent fired a gun. Colorado Springs police later contacted the suspect, who led officers on a short pursuit before being found and taken into custody in the area of Sunflower Road near North Cascade Avenue.
Residents in the area had been asked to to stay indoors shortly after 1 p.m. while officers searched for the person. Colorado Springs police lifted the order around 3 p.m.
No injuries have been reported. The shooting will be investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
