police lights

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park south of Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The order was issued just after 12 p.m. Tuesday for residents of the Cheyenne Mountain Estates mobile home park, located at 8160 Piute Road. The Sheriff's Office asked residents to stay away from windows and exterior walls and announced a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

The order was lifted about 15 minutes later, though, when the Sheriff's Office announced that its Tactical Support Group had secured a residence in the park in relation to an ongoing investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

