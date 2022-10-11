A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park south of Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The order was issued just after 12 p.m. Tuesday for residents of the Cheyenne Mountain Estates mobile home park, located at 8160 Piute Road. The Sheriff's Office asked residents to stay away from windows and exterior walls and announced a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
The order was lifted about 15 minutes later, though, when the Sheriff's Office announced that its Tactical Support Group had secured a residence in the park in relation to an ongoing investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
ALL CLEAR. The shelter in place request for a 1/4 mile radius in and around 8160 Piute Rd has been lifted. Residents may resume their normal activities. Some law enforcement units will remain in the area. Thanks for your cooperation. https://t.co/BvPD7zdH5b pic.twitter.com/c9Mio24VhL— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 11, 2022
