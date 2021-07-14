Teller County sheriff’s deputies issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday night for an area around a property they were told had explosives on it.
Residents near the intersection between Upper Twin Rock and Quartz roads received a shelter-in-place alert at around 9 p.m. after a family reported they’d found explosives on the property when they were going through the belongings of a deceased relative.
“The family did the right thing and reported what they’d found, so we’re just out here checking things out,” Lt. Wes Walter said.
Explosive disposal personnel were on scene, Walter said, adding that deputies were still clearing the property for other explosives at around 9:30 p.m. Once they’re finished, the shelter-in-place order will be lifted, he said.