An apparent standoff with a man refusing to come out of a home where a disturbance was reported has led to residents in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood being warned to remain inside.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt said deputies were called to a home in the 6800 block of Noble Street about 2:30 p.m. to investigated a disturbance.

Around 5:45 p.m., an Everbridge app notification alerted residents in the area to stay inside their homes and away from windows.

As of 7 p.m., Mynatt said a man is still inside the home refusing to come out.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

