A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood near a golf course in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

At around 10:15 a.m., residents residing near the Country Club of Colorado near the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road received an alert regarding a man wielding firearm in the area, police said.

Officials asked residents to remain indoors, and to avoid windows and doors.

Click or tap here for the message from Peak Alerts and to view a map of the impacted area.

Around 10:45 a.m., police said in a social media post that the shelter-in-place alert was lifted.

