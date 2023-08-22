A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood near a golf course in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.
At around 10:15 a.m., residents residing near the Country Club of Colorado near the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road received an alert regarding a man wielding firearm in the area, police said.
Officials asked residents to remain indoors, and to avoid windows and doors.
Around 10:45 a.m., police said in a social media post that the shelter-in-place alert was lifted.
The shelter in place order has been lifted. Please continue to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 22, 2023
