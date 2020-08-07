Mutton bustin’ at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Children ages 4 to 9, weighing less than 50 pounds, held on tight as they rode on the back of sheep as long as they could. The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, set to mark its 80th year this month, was canceled because of coronavirus-related concerns. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)