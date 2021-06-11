No one was injured after a shed fire spread to a home in Fountain early Friday morning.
Fountain firefighters responded to the area of Hibbard and Descendant early Friday morning to heavy smoke coming from a shed in a backyard. The fire was reportedly so intense it spread to the home and caught it on fire.
“We actually had several units on scene. We had an engine on the other side of the block, the street over, that was attacking the fire from one side and we had an engine on the other side where the primary residence was attacking the fire from that side,” said Battalion Chief Nate Lenn of Fountain Fire Department.