A fireline from the Shawnee Peak fire. Photo courtesy of the Pike & San Isabel National Forests fire information. 

The Shawnee Peak wildfire that's burned about 46 acres west of Bailey, had reached 10% containment as of Thursday morning, reported a U.S. Forest Service website.

The fire was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday in a remote area of the Lost Creek Wilderness area. It was originally estimated to be 37 acres in size, according to the website. The cause  is still unknown.

Thursday morning, fire officials reported that the blaze had grown to 46 acres. 

According to the Park County, the following trailheads have been closed: Payne Creek/Brookside McCurdy, Brookside AG, North Ben Tyler, Rock Creek, Long Gulch, and North Fork.

The following trails have been closed: Brookside McCurdy, Brookside AG, Craig Park, Ben Tyler and Payne Creek. The Colorado Trail and wilderness trails to the south remain open. 

