CASA hosts virtual training event

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region needs volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children as the organization strives to meet its Vision 2020 goal of serving every child in need by the end of the year.

Community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers can learn more about the program at a virtual information session, by Zoom meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

To receive a link and login information, send an RSVP email to Uriko Stout at urikos@casappr.org.