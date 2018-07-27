5:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service has ended a severe thunderstorm watch for the Colorado Springs area as well as Pueblo and Huerfano counties.
--
3:45 p.m.
Colorado Springs, along with most of southeast Colorado, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight, issued by the National Weather Service.
--
3:42 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cedarwood, Walsenburg, Colorado City, and Greenhorn until 4:15 p.m.
1:05 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for a portion of Chaffee County between Poncha Springs/Salida and Buena Vista. The warning is in effect until 1:30 and includes the village of Nathrop.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Nathrop CO until 1:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/LGBh1yxqAj— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 27, 2018
--
Severe weather conditions, including baseball sized hail, heavy rain and wind gusts, could overtake eastern Colorado, the National Weather Service predicts.
Along with thunderstorms and 80 mph wind, isolated thunderstorms could power through, with the greatest threat for severe storms east of a line from Briggsdale to Fort Morgan to Limon.
Storms weaken heading west, with heavy rain expected to be brief, along with wind reaching 40 mph and small hail. There's a chance of flash floods over burn scars today, along with hail storms over the I-25 corridor and the eastern plains, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
All storms could have small hail, winds up to 45 mph, lightning, and heavy rainfall.
The weather service also noted the chance of tornadoes in eastern Kiowa and eastern Prowers counties.
Colorado Springs has a 30 percent chance of showers and winds up to 10 mph today, but still mostly sunny with rainfall of a tenth of an inch. The weekend will see similar conditions, with a slight dip in temperature to the low 80s.