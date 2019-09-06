A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern El Paso County until 5:30 p.m. Friday by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The warning area includes Black Forest, Monument and Palmer Lake.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Monument CO, Palmer Lake CO until 5:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/iUTZgg8g6L— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 6, 2019
---
Record-breaking heat will give way to cooler weather this weekend in Colorado Springs.
Forecasters predict temperatures to be in the low to mid 80s Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible, with the highest chance of rain on Saturday.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.