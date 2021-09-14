The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern El Paso County and east central Colorado.
Storms were expected to develop over the greater Pikes Peak region early Tuesday afternoon and move southeast across the plains by early evening, the service says.
These storms will be capable of producing hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter and wind gusts between 55 and 65 mph.
The weather service is asking drivers to execute extreme caution as the storm could provide hazardous conditions.
Here's a photo from the CDOT camera in Falcon showing hail accumulation across the roadway. Even though the size of the hail may not be too large, the accumulation of this hail could provide hazardous conditions. If you are traveling across these areas, please use caution. #cowx pic.twitter.com/YuClv8oxFF— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 14, 2021