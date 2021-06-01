El Paso and Pueblo counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service station in Pueblo.
The warning was issued at about 4:45 p.m., when the weather agency located a severe storm system between Truckton and Pueblo Depot, moving eastward at about 25 mph. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible during the warning period.
“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the weather service warned.