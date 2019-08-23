The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 3:15 p.m. Friday for eastern El Paso County, including the towns of Calhan and Peyton. 

Wind speeds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible, tweeted the weather service. 

High temperatures and sunny skies are expected this weekend in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.

Today's high is predicted at 87 degrees. A few clouds in the sky today will likely clear by Saturday, forecasters predict.

Cloudless skies and a high of 93 degrees are expected Sunday, as hundreds race up Pikes Peak for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

Here's the full forecast through the weekend, from NWS

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

SundaySunny, with a high near 93.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

