091519-fyi-northwest 01.JPG (copy)

Forecasters predict temperatures in the low to mid 80s this weekend in Colorado Springs. In this 2018 file photo, Olivia Brandt, 19, and Tristan Brandt, 15, hike the Dry Creek Trail with their dog, Pim, while exploring the Blodgett Peak Open Space in Colorado Springs. 

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern El Paso County expired at 5:30 p.m. Friday. 

The warning area included Black Forest, Monument and Palmer Lake.

Stretch of I-70 to remain closed overnight after hail storm, mudslide

---

Record-breaking heat will give way to cooler weather this weekend in Colorado Springs.

Forecasters predict temperatures to be in the low to mid 80s Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible, with the highest chance of rain on Saturday. 

See the full forecast for the weekend from NWS:

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%. 

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments