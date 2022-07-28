Weapons recovered by El Paso County Sheriffs

Three of the weapons recovered by El Paso County Sheriffs after members of the department traveled through a homeless camp in unincorporated El Paso County. Also recovered was a handgun and ammunition for the weapons. None of those arrested were named, but EPSO says "several" people were arrested.

 El Paso County Sheriff's Office

As a part of ongoing efforts, members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office engaged with members of a homeless community in an unincorporated area of the county — recovering weapons and making several arrests in the process.

The Sheriff's Office said the purpose of the engagement had three primary goals: Interact with neighbors experiencing difficult times, educate them on and direct them to resources, and to mitigate criminal activity.

A pistol recovered by El Paso County Sheriffs

This pistol was recovered at a homeless camp after members of the El Paso County Sheriff's office engaged with members of the community.

While at the homeless camp, deputies arrested a number of people wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. Deputies also seized three firearms, a crossbow and ammunition for the weapons.

According to a news release, some of the weapons were "unlawfully possessed." None of those arrested were named in the release.

The Sheriff's Office said it "remains committed to serving all El Paso County citizens, to include those experiencing homelessness."

