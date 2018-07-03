Along with Wednesday’s fireworks display in Colorado Springs come road closures across the city.
Memorial Park’s Summer Symphony is still a go despite dry conditions, fire dangers and cancellations of other fireworks. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., but city street closures begin at 2 p.m., city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said in a news release.
All streets inside the park will be closed, as will the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Union Boulevard, until 10 p.m., Zink said.
Pedestrians can access the park from Sheridan, Farragut and Meade avenues. And South Hancock Avenue will be open from 2 to 9 p.m., providing access from the park's western boundary. It will close to vehicles from 9 to 10 p.m., though. The park also is bounded by East Pikes Peak Avenue on the north and South Union Boulevard to the east.
Handicapped parking will only be available inside the park. Those needing special access should enter the park from the east through Memorial Drive.