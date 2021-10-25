The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a blaze at a Goodwill Industries store in southeast Colorado Springs after several of the store's semitrailers caught fire Monday morning, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters responded to 2855 S. Academy Blvd. about 5:54 a.m. where 12 trailers filled with donated items were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used multiple hoses to try to extinguish the blaze, the agency tweeted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, said.

No injuries were reported and crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours, Smaldino said.