Colorado Springs police arrested a woman suspected of driving under the influence Thursday night after she crashed into several other vehicles near a downtown intersection, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of N. Circle Drive at E. Platte Avenue around 7:07 p.m. after the driver of a black Honda headed south on N. Circle Drive collided with a black BMW that was stopped in southbound traffic, police said.

The BMW then hit a black Dodge Caravan and the Honda veered right hitting a gold Subaru Legacy and a white Chevy GMT truck, police said.

Emergency crews took the driver and a passenger of the BMW to a hospital, officers said. Police would not say the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Sarah Alcorn, was evaluated at the hospital for driving under the influence, police said.