At least four people were burned by a fire late Tuesday southeast of downtown Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the blaze about 8 p.m. in an area near East Las Vegas Street and Fountaine Boulevard. It's unclear whether the fire was in a building or outside. Some of those who were burned went to a gas station nearby before being taken to a hospital, KKTV reports. Their conditions are unknown.

Colorado Springs Fire Departments officials are investigating the incident and have not yet released the cause of the fire.

