12:33 p.m.
The Boulder Police Department has reported that the suspect is in custody.
--
BOULDER — Several people are being held hostage inside a Boulder hair salon -- prompting a nearby shopping center to be evacuated, according to a tweet from Boulder police.
The tweet mentioned more than one hostage but did not specify how many people were inside.
The agency responded to Hair Rage International, near Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway, just before 11 a.m., following a report of an armed man who was inside the salon, police said.
The Table Mesa Shopping Center has since been evacuated. Fairview High School has been placed on a modified Lockout due to the police activity, the Boulder Valley School District said in a Tweet. Students are not being permitted to leave campus, but those returning to the building are being allowed to reenter.