A new cluster of pharmacies and clinics are offering the vaccine this week in Colorado Springs.
The rollout of the vaccine was slowed by limitations in supply, but more doses are trickling into El Paso County.
Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will start offering the vaccine at two dozen locations across Colorado, two of which are in Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner 9News reported.
Walmart stores at 3201 E. Platte Ave and 1575 Space Center Drive will offer appointments starting Friday. K-12 educators and adults 65-years and older are eligible for the vaccine in Colorado and can book an appointment with Walmart online.
Fort Carson is also offering a COVID-19 vaccine appointments for any TRICARE beneficiary 75-years and older, a Fort Carson news release announced.
The vaccine clinic starts Thursday at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center at Fort Carson. Appointments can be made by calling the Colorado Military Health System Access care line at (719) 526-2273.
Walk-ins are not available but enrollment at Evans Army Community Hospital, any TRICARE beneficiary can make an appointment for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and its second dose 28 days later.