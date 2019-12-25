Several people were injured, including one who had serious burns, in an early Christmas morning house fire in Black Forest.
Firefighters were initially sent to the wrong address and faced "significant water supply challenges" as they battled the blaze at 13580 Bridle Bit Road, according to Black Forest Fire Rescue.
"This fire required an extensive water supply shuttle operation involving agencies from eastern El Paso County, Southern Douglas County, and the Air Force Academy," Black Forest Fire Chief PJ Langmaid said in a release. "Without this partnership, local resources would have been quickly overwhelmed due to the lack of water supply."
Emergency Medical Services personnel evaluated four people for injuries. Two of them were released "against medical advice," another was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and a fourth was flown to a burn unit in Denver.
About 3:45 a.m., Black Forest Fire Rescue was notified of the house fire and sent to 3830 Shoup Road by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center, Langmaid said.
When firefighters arrived at that address nine minutes later, the center dispatched a corrected address, Langmaid said. Firefighters then quickly located the Bridle Bit Road home.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Jackie Kirby said the center received the report of the house fire from a fire alarm company, which gave the Shoup Road address. There was a note that stated the two addresses refer to the same residence in a "computer aided dispatch system" that was accessible to both dispatchers and Black Forest Fire Rescue, Kirby said.
About three-fourths of the home was engulfed in heavy fire, Langmaid said. More than 30 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.
Langmaid said that the area "does not have adequate water supply infrastructure" and that new developers must address those water supply needs as more homes are built in the area.
Seven fire agencies — including ones from including Fountain, Larkspur, Peyton and Monument — helped battle the blaze, the chief said.