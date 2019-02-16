crash 021519
Crash scene photo courtesy KKTV.
Several people were injured Friday afternoon after a driver barreled through Colorado Springs construction zone.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. at Ridge Road and West Pikes Peak Avenue. The driver burst through the barricades on Ridge Road and crashed into a crane, police said.

Construction workers had cleared the area.

The driver and the passengers were transported to local hospitals. 

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the wreck, police said.

Police have not made any arrests or issued any citations.

