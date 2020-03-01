A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for El Paso and Teller counties, as well as lower elevations of Fremont County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Patchy, blowing snow and whiteout driving conditions are possible overnight, and slick roads may slow Monday morning's commute. Get more traffic updates here.
Lewis-Palmer, District 49 and Manitou Springs are among the school districts to announce delays for Monday. Click here to see the full list.
Meteorologists reported that snow was falling in the Pikes Peak region at a rate of about 2-3 inches per hour before 9 p.m. Sunday, and city crews were expected to be on full call-out until Monday morning.
The weather service reported that CDOT traffic cams were indicating slick, conditions along CO 115 and on Interstate 25 from Fort Carson to Monument.
Heavy snow is coming down in the Pikes Peak region. Snowfall rates are between 2-3" per hour. Be careful tonight as snow continues to stick to the roads, making them icy & slushy ... eventually snow covered by morning in the Pikes Peak region pic.twitter.com/D5x0kagQSB— Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) March 2, 2020
"We experienced good melt on pavement with the onset of snowfall. However, snowfall rates have been significant and roads are snow covered throughout the City," said Colorado Springs Operations Manager Jack Ladley in an email update Sunday night.
"Of concern is the potential for freezing as temperatures fall into the morning."
KPUX radar at 834 pm continues to indicate heavy snow (2-3 inches/hr) spreading northeast across El Paso County with tail end of band moving out of Teller County attm. CDOT cams indicating slick and snow cover roads along Hwy 115 and I-25 from Fort Carson to Monument. #cowx pic.twitter.com/F0elms2VJm— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 2, 2020
Meteorologists with Gazette news partner KKTV predicted up to 5 inches in Palmer Divide/Teller County areas and similar amounts for the Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs and Rockrimmon areas. Southern parts of the city were expected see up to 3 inches of snow.
Snow is expected to taper off by 7 a.m. according to the weather service.
A high of 47 degrees is predicted for Monday. Sunny skies and highs in the 50s are in the forecast until Thursday.