Several Harrison School District 2 schools have undergone sweeping renovations and improvements, with more projects on the way, thanks to a $180 million bond issue approved by voters in November 2018.

On Wednesday, the district held an open house to showcase the nine schools whose renovations and rebuilds have been completed. Students led families, stakeholders and community members on tours of the rehabbed buildings and campuses, showing off structural and technological upgrades that Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel said will translate directly to student success.

“When voters approved our bond in November of 2018, it sent a clear message that our community believes in our students and staff, and they want the same amenities in D2 as other local school districts,” Birhanzel said. “Our community voted to support our schools, which speaks volumes about their support of our talented students and staff.”

The primary purpose of the open house, Birhanzel said, was to maintain open lines of communication between the district and the community and to show voters that the funds are being put to good use.

“I believe that transparency, regular communication and opportunities to see how the district is using bond dollars do make a difference to our voters,” she said.

Sand Creek International School was the first beneficiary of the bond initiative, officials said. Previously a traditional K-5 elementary school, the building was expanded to accommodate students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The conversion — which included an expanded cafeteria, a new gymnasium and nine new classrooms — was completed in November 2019.

April Pratt, the school’s International Baccalaureate program coordinator, said the conversion of the library into a new Learning Media Center has proven to be one of Sand Creek’s more impactful improvements.

“Before the project, it was basically a room, with books in it,” said Pratt. “There wasn’t as much opportunity for collaboration. Now, it’s a much more welcoming space for students.”

The common area of the media center, with its extra-large whiteboard wall, lends itself well to staff training and family meetings — including the brainstorming sessions that resulted in the selection of the Yeti as the school mascot, Pratt said.

Assistant principal Tamie Hollon said the addition of a middle school will help strengthen the bond between staff and students.

“Sand Creek has always had a really strong sense of community,” Hollon said. “Now, since we were able to add the middle school, the students get to remain part of the Sand Creek family even longer.”

The original Carmel Community School had been a middle school, serving students in grades six through eight. The existing building was torn down to make way for for the signature project of the Harrison bond initiative — a 100,000 square foot building that can now support a K-8 model for up to 750 students. Construction was completed last November.

The new building includes a new Learning Media Center, an improved cafeteria, a new gymnasium, adult education classrooms for community use and three additional classroom wings, officials said.

“These improvements really empower the teachers to serve the students to the best of their ability, and they give the students a more comfortable environment so they can focus on learning,” said principal Kellie Moore.

Monterey Elementary School, which was built in 1969, underwent its first renovation in more than 20 years, according to principal Erika Tunson.

As in other Harrison projects, the Monterey library was converted to a modernized learning commons. The school also received upgrades in its lighting and HVAC systems, renovated kitchen and restroom facilities, and playground improvements. The project was completed in August, just in time for the new school year, Tunson said.

“We had some of the Carmel students attending school in our building during their renovation, then they hosted some of our students while our school was being upgraded,” Tunson said. “It was …pretty interesting.”

Bond projects have also been completed at Centennial, Oak Creek, Otero, Stratton and Wildflower elementary schools, as well as Harrison High School, officials said.

Birhanzel said that safety and security upgrades allow staff and students the freedom to concentrate on teaching and learning. The bond also allows the district to ease the financial burden on families by keeping service costs low, she said.

“This bond has allowed us to make improvements by still providing meals, transportation, school supplies, college, athletics and activities, and much more to our families at no cost,” she said.

Several additional projects are in the works, according to district officials. Most of the jobs will begin this winter and should be completed before the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Birhanzel said the district plans to improve all of its schools by the end of its six-year bond process.

“These improvements will directly impact our student outcomes over the next few years,” she said. “While some upgrades are more visible, all of the improvements convey to our students and staff that they are worthy of our investment.”