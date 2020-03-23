More than a third of incoming and outgoing flights at the Colorado Springs airport were canceled Monday morning.
At least some of those flights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, said an airport spokesperson, who didn't immediately have additional information on reasons for cancellations.
Nine out of 26, or 35%, of incoming flights were canceled. Eight out of 23, or 35%, were also canceled, according to the airport's website.
More than 500 flights were canceled Monday at Denver International Airport, according to The Denver Post.