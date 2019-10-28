Joining a national effort, several fire crews from across the Pikes Peak region are headed to the west coast to help control wildfires that have forced tens of thousands to evacuate in California.
Firefighters from Broadmoor and Cañon City fire protection districts will help fight the Kincade Fire, the largest of the eight wildfires burning across California. As of Monday, the inferno forced nearly 200,000 people out of their homes, according to officials in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco.
On Sunday morning, a three-member crew left Cañon City in a brush truck capable of holding 300 gallons of water to take on the fire.
The crew will help douse the blaze for a maximum of 14 days, before heading back to Colorado, said fire Lt. Shane Roberts.
Two firefighters from the Broadmoor Fire Protection District were expected to arrive in California on a wildland fire engine early Monday afternoon, said Chief Noel Perran.
In the past, firefighters from the Broadmoor Fire Department have helped battle blazes in neighboring states, though this will be first time crews from the department head to the Golden State, Perran said.
They will be deployed for 14 days, have two days off, and then have the option to re-deploy, he said. He is unsure how long the crew will be out west, but said they can stay as long as necessary, until the fire is under control.
Security Fire Department deployed two engines: a brush truck and a larger wildland engine, that can hold near 600 gallons, said Battalion Chief Derek Chambers. Seven of the department’s firefighters began their journey west Sunday morning., Chambers said, and will stay for a minimum of 14 days.
Fierce winds, up to 102 mph, fanned the flames Sunday night as more than 3,000 firefighters fought to control the blaze in Sonoma County, reported the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It's unclear what started the blaze, now at 66,231 acres, on Oct. 23.
Farther south, the Getty Fire has burned at least 500 acres in Los Angeles. Several neighborhoods were forced to evacuate after the fire quickly erupted Monday morning.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Sunday, allowing for every resource available to fight the fires.
The Pikes Peak region's contributions mirror multi-state efforts that helped back up local crews on the 2012 Waldo Canyon and 2013 Black Forest fires in El Paso County.