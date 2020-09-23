One Colorado Springs elementary school will return to remote learning and another is delaying in-person classes because of COVID-19.
Douglass Valley Elementary School in District 20, the area's largest school district, will transition to e-learning from Thursday through Oct. 2 after four students displayed COVID-like symptoms, district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said in a Wednesday email.
None of the students has tested positive, but precautionary measures resulted in 61% of staff and 29% of students being quarantined, she said.
Colorado Springs School District 11's Wilson Elementary School will continue remote learning after two individuals connected to the school tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said Wednesday.
The school intended to launch in-person learning for interested students this week, but will postpone that until Oct. 7 because of the confirmed cases, Ashby added.
Earlier this week, some staff members from the district's Doherty High School were also quarantined due to a "presumptive positive." The school will remain with remote learning until Oct. 7 since the "presumptive positive" case was confirmed to be positive, Ashby said.
District 11 plans to bring back all other interested elementary and middle school students for in-person learning on a staggered timeline this week. Interested high school students are to return to in-person learning via a hybrid schedule next week, except for Doherty.
District 20's Air Academy High School sent 107 students and staff into quarantine Wednesday after a student displayed COVID-like symptoms. The student has not tested positive, Cortez said.
According to state health department pandemic guidance released in late July, schools are advised to shut down for several days for contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, The Gazette previously reported.
Schools are required to report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department no later than four hours after learning about them, according to a news release that accompanied the guidance. But not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.