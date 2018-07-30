Three cellphone stores were burgled in northeast Colorado Springs within 30 minutes starting at 2 a.m. Monday, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
The thief struck first at the T-Mobile store at 373 E. Fillmore St., then at the Verizon store at 5102 N. Nevada Ave. and finally at the AT&T outlet at 4278 N. Nevada Ave., police told KKTV.
When police responded to the burglary alarms, they found broken glass. As officers realized the burglar's pattern, they intercepted him at his next target.
Police Sgt. Gary Tedeschi said he noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle behind the Buffalo Wild Wings at 7425 N. Academy Blvd.
"When I looked inside, there was what looked like some stolen phones and stolen headphones and stuff like that," Todeschi said.
When he spotted a man loitering in front of the AT&T store across the street, a chase commenced.
After about an hour, the man gave himself up. Tedeschi said he has since been cooperating with police as they go through more than $2,500 worth of stolen merchandise in his car.