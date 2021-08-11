After police recaptured Chancey Colwell in Cañon City on Tuesday, ending their four-day manhunt, they also arrested seven other individuals who they said aided in Colwell’s escape.
Cañon City police said officers received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon that Colwell might be hiding in a residence in the 2000 block of Pear Street. When they moved in on the area at around 3:45 p.m., police spotted Colwell attempting to run from the residence, but quickly caught up with him on foot and took him into custody.
Seven other people were in and around the home, prompting police to arrest them in relation to Colwell’s break for freedom.
Police arrested Elizabeth Marrs, 22, Kyra Arnold, 23, Branden Zagorianakos, 23, Danielle Hall, 29, Jaclyn Johnson, 34, David Smith, 39, and Shanna McCain, 43, in connection to the incident.
All but Johnson, who was arrested for an outstanding warrant, are accused of aiding escape and for being accessories to crime, in addition to various other allegations. Bonds set for all who were arrested ranged from $1,500 to $50,000.
Colwell originally escaped from the Teller County jail on Friday while he was working a nighttime cleaning shift at the jail, Teller County Sheriff Detentions Commander Lad Sullivan said. There were four guards on duty at the jail tasked with monitoring Colwell and the roughly 60 other inmates at the jail when he escaped, Sullivan said.
Jail officials have determined how Colwell escaped, Sullivan said, although he declined to provide more detail over concern that releasing the information could undermine security.
Colwell was sentenced to 34 years in prison Aug. 2 after pleading guilty to attempted murder charges stemming from a December 2020 shootout with police who were trying to arrest him on five outstanding felony warrants.