Colorado Springs police and firefighters are cracking down on illegal use of fireworks as wildfire danger remains high, and violators could be fined up to $2,500, jailed 189 days or both.
The city has "zero tolerance" for fireworks violations, and additional patrols will be dispatched Wednesday, said police Lt. Howard Black, department spokesman.
"This is about voluntary compliance. This is about being responsible," Black said.
"We live in a very arid environment," Fire Chief Ted Collas said in a news release. "Fireworks by their very nature are unpredictable. They bounce around, they explode, they set off flames and they shower the area with sparks. Any one of those sparks can have devastating effects.”
To report illegal use of fireworks in the city, call 719-444-7000. For El Paso County, call 719-390-5555.